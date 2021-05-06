Fewer Americans are applying for unemployment benefits as layoffs ease

The number of U.S. workers filing for jobless aid fell to another pandemic-era low last week, a sign the economy continues to strengthen.

Some 498,000 people applied for unemployment benefits last week, the Labor Department said. That's a drop of 92,000 from the prior week and the lowest weekly number since March 14, 2020. Another 101,000 people applied for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), a federal program for self-employed and gig workers.

"The good news is coming from all sides, with both regular initial claims and PUA initial claims declining. Both are now at their respective lows since the start of the pandemic," AnnElizabeth Konkel, economist at the Indeed Hiring Lab, said in a report.

Despite the improving labor picture, unemployment claims — a proxy for layoffs — are still roughly double their pre-pandemic average.

The number of people receiving jobless aid continues to fall, although more slowly. About 16 million people, or 1 in 10 workers, was receiving some sort of unemployment assistance as of mid-April.

As COVID-19 vaccinations are administered more widely across the U.S., restrictions on businesses have gradually lifted, and consumers have become more willing to travel, shop and dine out. That is boosting spending and encouraging employers to hire rather than lay people off.

In the first three months of the year the economy grew at a vigorous 6.4% annual rate, with expectations that the current quarter will be even better.

This is a developing story.