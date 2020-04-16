Jobless claims at 5.2 million, pushing America's unemployed to 22 million

The ranks of jobless Americans continued to surge, with about 5.2 million filing for unemployment benefits in the second week of April. More than 22 million workers have filed for the benefit in the past five weeks as the coronavirus pandemic shuttered much of the economy.

Still, the number of people filing for unemployment in the week ended April 11 is a decline of 1.37 million from the previous week, the U.S. Department of Labor said on Thursday. Unemployment claims, reported weekly, are a barometer for the job market because they indicate how many workers have lost their jobs amid the pandemic.

In just five weeks, the economy has lost far more jobs than the 18.3 million positions created during the presidencies of Barack Obama and Donald Trump. The layoffs, which started in service-sector jobs that were dependent on tourism and travel, are now reaching into other sectors of the economy, according to Morgan Stanley analysts.

"Layoffs are also, now to a greater extent, affecting industries that should be relatively adaptable to work-from-home arrangements," they wrote in a research note.

Economists are predicting that jobless numbers will continue to rise. Oxford Economics has said it expects as many as 30 million U.S. job losses stemming from the virus — that would be three times the number of jobs that disappeared after the housing crash.