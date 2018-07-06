Joanna Gaines shares husband Chip's newborn baby tradition

"Fixer Upper" star Joanna Gaines revealed that her husband, Chip Gaines, has a very sweet tradition for each time they welcome a new child. The HGTV power couple had their fifth baby, a boy named Crew, in June.

Joanna posted of a photo of her husband holding Crew and wrote, "Chip started a tradition with Drake" – their oldest son – "where he wore the hospital bracelet until it fell off. Looks like the tradition lives on." In the photo, Crew sleeps on Chip's lap, while Chip wears a white paper band around his wrist.

Though the family has not shared the tradition publicly before, it's a longstanding one: Drake is now 13. Chip and Joanna are also parents to Ella, Duke and Emmie.

When the couple announced the birth of Crew, Chip wrote, "And then there were 5. 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great!"

In September, the couple announced that Season 5 of "Fixer Upper" was their last. The final episode aired in April.

The HGTV show, which premiered in 2013, featured the couple and their company, Magnolia Homes, as they remodeled more than 100 houses in the Waco, Texas, area. Joanna designed the homes and Chip managed construction.