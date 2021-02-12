Ravens player Jimmy Smith says his family was robbed at gunpoint

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith said he and his family were robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night after leaving Los Angeles International Airport. Smith, 32, called it one of the scariest moments of his life.

"Just a very scary situation and a reminder that people truly hungry and will do anything in this pandemic. Be careful and always watch your surroundings," Smith wrote in a Facebook post on Friday.

Smith said three men followed his family to the hotel, which was located nearly 40 miles away from the airport. The Ravens organization has spoken with Smith and said he and his family were unharmed.

"We are aware of the situation involving Jimmy Smith. We have spoken with Jimmy, and he and his family are safe," the statement said.

Jimmy Smith in 2019. Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty

Smith, who played college ball at the University of Colorado, has spent his entire pro career with the Ravens since they drafted him with the 27th overall pick in 2011.