Indiana GOP Rep. Jim Banks announces 2024 Senate run

Washington — Republican Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana announced Tuesday he is running for the U.S. Senate, mounting a bid to succeed Sen. Mike Braun, who is running for governor.

Banks launched his campaign with a two-minute video highlighting his military service, during which he deployed to Afghanistan, and his work in the House, where he represents Indiana's 3rd Congressional District.

"Radical socialist Democrats are trying to change America, but I won't let them. I've been on the front lines fighting for 'America First' policies in Congress," Banks said in the digital ad announcing his Senate run, referencing former President Donald Trump's agenda.

Banks highlighted his stance on hot-button social issues that have dominated the culture wars in recent years, including efforts to ban transgender athletes from participating in girls' sports and prohibiting "critical race theory" from being taught in public schools.

"Indiana deserves a conservative fighter in the United States Senate," Banks says.

Rep. Jim Banks at the Capitol on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The Republican lawmaker was elected to Congress in 2016 and has served as chairman of the Republican Study Committee. Banks was one of five Republicans recommended by GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy to serve on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault, but he and GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio were rejected by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Banks was among the GOP lawmakers who objected to the Electoral College votes from Arizona and Pennsylvania after the 2020 presidential election and signed on to a last-ditch lawsuit brought by Texas officials that sought to block election results from four key battleground states.

He rolled out his Senate campaign with an endorsement from the conservative Club for Growth.