GOP Rep. Jim Baird and wife hospitalized after car accident, Trump says

Washington — Republican Rep. Jim Baird of Indiana and his wife have been hospitalized after a car accident, President Trump said Tuesday.

Mr. Trump referenced the incident in a speech before a House Republican retreat at the Kennedy Center in Washington. The president said Baird and his wife will be "fine" but that it was a "bad accident."

"I also want to send our best wishes to Congressman Jim Baird and his wife, who are recovering from a car accident," Mr. Trump said. "They're going to be OK but they had a pretty bad accident. And we're praying that they get out of that hospital very quickly. He's going to be fine, she's going to be fine, but it was a bad accident."

The president didn't provide further details about where or how the incident occurred. CBS News has reached out to Baird's office for comment.

Mr. Trump also offered his condolences over the death of Republican Rep. Doug LaMalfa of California, who died at 65.

This is a developing story and will be updated.