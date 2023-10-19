Jewish organizations in Baltimore metro area show support for Israel amid uptick in violence Jewish organizations in Baltimore metro area show support for Israel amid uptick in violence 02:28

PIKESVILLE -- Many Baltimore-area Jewish organizations and congregations gathered together to show solidarity and support for their homeland during the ongoing Israel-Hamas war on Wednesday.

In Pikesville, the Beth El Congregation arranged for its community to meet at 7:30 p.m.

Join Baltimore’s pro-Israel organizations and congregations as we gather in solidarity and support of the State of Israel during a difficult and painful time for Israel and the Jewish people. pic.twitter.com/mLZzKUNexo — Beth El Congregation of Baltimore (@BethElBalto) October 16, 2023

This comes as President Joe Biden visited Tel Aviv, Israel, earlier today where he said there was "no higher priority" than securing the release of about 200 hostages held by Hamas.

Since Hamas' attack on Israel on Oct. 7, nearly 3,500 people have been killed while more than 12,000 others have been wounded, the majority of them women and children, according to Gaza officials.

Meanwhile, Israeli officials said Hamas' attack took the lives of about 1,400 people and wounded 3,500 others.

"I have a son and granddaughter in Israel and I'm very worried," Melinda Michel said. "We may feel a little powerless because we're thousands of miles away but there's power in coming together."

Jewish congregations, organizations are gathering tonight at Beth El to pray for peace and to show solidarity for their homeland amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas war @wjz pic.twitter.com/ObBlpnit6S — Cristina Mendez (@CrisMendezTV) October 18, 2023

The congregation on Park Heights Avenue has made the event available to all community members. There will be songs and prayers for peace during the event.

Those in attendance included local and congressional leaders including Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Baltimore County Councilman Izzy Patoka and Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D-Md.).

"Here at home, we stand in solidarity with our Jewish neighbors and will continue to take steps with our law enforcement partners to ensure our Jewish residents and all residents remain safe," Olszewski said.

Earlier this afternoon, the Maryland office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and more than two dozen mosques and Islamic organizations statewide issued a letter to congressional representatives and elected officials to show support for the children of Gaza by demanding an immediate ceasefire and delivery of humanitarian aid.

In a statement, CAIR wrote in part:

"We call for the immediate implementation of a humanitarian corridor to allow access for food, water, medical aid and supplies, and the restoration of water, electricity and fuel to protect the health and well-being of children and families."

In the midst of the conflict overseas, several law enforcement agencies, including the Baltimore County Police Department, stated their respective offices plan to monitor for any potential threats.

In a statement to WJZ last week, a spokesperson wrote:

The Baltimore County Police Department continues to closely monitor all available intelligence and information regarding possible threats related to ongoing events in Israel and the Middle East. At this time, federal Homeland Security advises they have not identified any credible threats of violence focused on targets in the United States. BCoPD is reaching out to leaders of Jewish and Muslim faith communities in the County and providing increased police presence in and around synagogues, mosques, and other Jewish and Muslim institutions. All residents are being urged to report any suspicious activity immediately.

In the event that public gatherings are planned, such as rallies, protests, or vigils, BCoPD will, as always, make every effort to support the organizers and participants to ensure that such gatherings are peaceful, safe, and successful.