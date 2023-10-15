Baltimore's Jewish Community Center's fall festival aimed at brightening mood amid conflict in Israel

BALTIMORE - Many in the Jewish community in Baltimore continue to pray for a peaceful outcome to the conflict.

The Jewish Community Center played host to an inaugural fall family festival.

The One Park Heights Coalition had talked about postponing Sunday's festival.

Instead, they went forward, but many had their thoughts on Israel and Gaza.



It's the first-of-its-kind fall family festival.

"We have magicians and story time and bouncy houses and fun carnival food," Sarah Miicke, from Baltimore Jewish Council.

The One Park Heights Coalition aims to unite the diverse Northwest Baltimore community.

"To have something like this to bring people together, to have fun for a day is really, really important," Miicke said.

Miicke said it's important that the festival brings a day of fun to brighten the mood after a week of heartache.

"I've been on auto-pilot. I know what my children need, but my heart is 1,000 percent over there," said parent Anna Weiss.

Anna and Judah Weiss said they talked to their oldest daughter about praying for peace.

"It's a terrible story from two sides," Anna Weiss said. "We know there are innocents on the Gazan side, as well as the Israeli side."

"We, as a people, have come together more through acts of kindness and give to others," Judah Weiss said.

For many here, the conflict is playing out in their home.

"Our family's over there," Judah Weiss said. "By family, I mean, our brothers and sisters. We're all very much united."

"You can't put a word to it, it's horrific," Anna Weiss said. "It's been a really, really awful week. And, hopefully the next one will be better."

Baltimore-based Catholic Relief Services called for "immediate humanitarian access to Gaza before a dire humanitarian situation becomes a catastrophe," and asked for people worldwide "to pray there be peace."

Related Coverage: