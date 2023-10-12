Islamic leaders in Maryland highlight complicated history between Israel and its neighbors

BALTIMORE -- Islamic leaders across Maryland are speaking out against the violence in the Gaza Strip.

They're calling for local government officials and neighbors to recognize the region's complicated history.

Some of them made their concerns known at a press conference in Catonsville hosted by the Council on American-Islamic Relations on Wednesday.

CAIR Maryland is holding a press conference to discuss the Israel-Hamas conflict in the Middle East @wjz pic.twitter.com/J77Sz71YyA — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) October 11, 2023

"Islam forbids the harming of innocent people regardless of where they are from, what country they belong to," Hasan Hammad, the president of the Islamic Society of Baltimore, said.

Hammad said the history between Israel and Palestinians has gone on for decades.

People on both sides have been suffering as a result of the strife between the two groups, he said.

"For years and years, there have been people suffering without water, without, food without access to safety, without healthcare, Hammad said.

The death toll has surged into the thousands as the war between Hamas and Israel has stretched into its fifth day.

At the press conference, Aref Ramadan shared pictures of family members who lost their lives following the airstrikes in Gaza.

He said the uncertainty surrounding the whereabouts of the rest of his loved ones weighs on him heavily.

"I have no idea who is living, who is dead," he said. "I have no idea."

For the past several days, Palestinians and Israeli natives have shared their concerns about the war. Among them is Mitchell Bard who says his son is fighting on the front lines for Israel.

Bard said his son moved from Maryland to Israel and trained with an elite paratrooper unit, which was called to active duty after the deadly Hamas terror attacks.

"That's terrifying for us as parents, but at the same time it fills us with pride," he said.