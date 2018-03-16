Jesus Christ of Maine sends Oprah a letter

WATERBORO, Maine — Maine has its own Jesus Christ, and she's a woman. The 83-year-old wrote a letter to Oprah Winfrey, but she says she didn't know Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent the letter.

CBS affiliate WGME-TV reports Christ, who lives in northern Waterboro, legally changed her name nearly 50 years ago and began a letter-writing campaign to spread a message of faith and peace. She told the station she knows of five other people named Jesus Christ in the U.S., but claims she's the only woman.

Christ says she sent the letter to Oprah Winfrey because she likes her, but had no idea it would get so much attention.

"CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King posted about the letter on her Instagram Wednesday, asking if it was the sign her best friend was looking for.

Christ says if Oprah runs for president, she'll vote for her.