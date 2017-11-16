Woman police dubbed "Hamburglar" turns herself in

BALTIMORE -- A woman who police dubbed the "Hamburglar" has turned herself in, CBS Baltimore reports.

Tips came flooding in after police posted a video of 27-year-old Jessica Cross breaking into a drive-thru window at a McDonald's restaurant in Columbia.

Cross was taken into custody Thursday morning. She's being charged with burglary and theft.

Police say Cross allegedly stole $1,400 in cash, a purse, food items and Happy Meal toys from the restaurant.

Surveillance video shows a white Hyundai Sonata pulling into the McDonald's drive-thru. Cross appears to try to place an order from her vehicle, but the business was closed.

She's then seen pushing open the drive-thru window, which was not locked, looking inside and pouring herself a drink.

Cross proceeded to enter the restaurant by crawling through the drive-thru window. She remained inside the building for about 35 minutes. During this time, she attempted to disable the surveillance system and washed the cash drawers in an attempt to remove her fingerprints.

Police said Cross turned herself in after learning she was wanted in connection with the burglary.