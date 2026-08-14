Pro golfer Jessica Bang, 18, dies while preparing for tournament in Thailand

Rookie professional golfer Jessica Bang of Australia died in a hospital in Thailand on Thursday at the age of 18, the WPGA Tour of Australasia said. She died after suffering a brain hemorrhage, BBC Sport reported.

Bang collapsed on Aug. 1 as she was preparing in Thailand for a tournament and was transported to a hospital in Bangkok, where she underwent emergency brain surgery.

The "Australian golf community is deeply saddened by the passing of young tour member Jessica Bang in Thailand," the WPGA Tour of Australasia said in a statement. "Jessica was an outstanding young talent who made a significant impression in her short time on the tour."

A GoFundMe page that was set up by Bang's cousins has raised more than $50,000 AUD.

Jessica Bang GoFundMe

"As her cousins, we will forever cherish the time and memories we shared with Jessica," they wrote on the page. "Her sense of humour, together with her cheerful and vibrant personality, will always be remembered and treasured by our family.

Bang earned her place on the tour through qualifying school at the end of last year, and won the Women's New South Wales Open Regional Qualifying Event in February in just her fifth professional start. According to BBC Sport, she shot a final-round 65 to win the event to reach the NWS Women's Open on the Ladies European Tour, where she missed the cut.