Denver Broncos player Jerry Jeudy arrested for criminal tampering

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested Thursday, the Arapahoe Sheriff's Office said. He has been charged with second degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer, which is a misdemeanor in the state of Colorado, according to the sheriff's office. He is currently being held at the Arapahoe County jail.

Jeudy was taken into custody sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m local time, CBS Denver reports. Jeudy was held without bail per Colorado laws governing domestic violence charges, which require him to see a judge before he's released.

In a press conference Thursday, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office that at approximately 10:15 a.m., deputies were dispatched on a report from a "female party" that she had belongings that Jeudy was preventing her from accessing.

Several items of the allegedly withheld items were "associated with the child," including the mother's wallet, some medical information and a car seat, according to the sheriff's office. The spokesperson said the female party walked to her neighbor's house to contact police.

Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos in action during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on September 20, 2020, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Joe Sargent / Getty Images

The domestic violence enhancer was added to Jeudy's charges because he and the female party share a 1-month-old child together, who police believe was present the time of the incident. The spokesperson emphasized that there was no physical contact between Jeudy and the woman and none of her items were damaged.

Colorado law adds domestic violence enhancers to any incident between people with past sexual relationships, including current or past spouses or close relationships.

The spokesman said Jeudy was cooperative on the scene and was taken into custody without incident. He never identified himself as a Broncos player to responding officers, only sharing his name and date of birth, the spokesperson said.

Originally from Alabama, the 23-year-old was a first round pick for the Broncos in the 2020 draft.

"We are aware of the matter involving Jerry Jeudy and are in the process of gathering more information," the NFL team said in a statement.