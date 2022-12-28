Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse drummer, diagnosed with cancer

Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green has been diagnosed with cancer, the band announced on social media Wednesday.

The indie rock band's lead singer Isaac Brock, who wrote the post, said Green is in treatment.

"It seems to be going smoothly and making a positive difference," Brock said. "Jeremiah, as am I, are believers in the power of positive energy, so if you would be so kind as to send 'good vibes' (to quote Jeremiah) in the direction of Jeremiah and his family, that'd be great."

Green's mother, Carol Namatame, asked fans on Christmas to send "healing vibes" to him and said he was battling stage 4 cancer.

"He's is so strong and so brave and hanging in there!" she said on Facebook. Neither Brock nor Namatame specified the kind of cancer Green has.

Marco Collins, a Seattle-based radio personality who is friends with Green, said he was pulled from the band's tour because he's undergoing treatment. However, Collins expressed optimism about his friend's health.

"Despite having a stage 4 diagnosis, his prognosis is good! Also his oncologist is a big MM fan (so he's got that in his corner!)" Collins said.

The band, which recently finished its tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of "The Lonesome Crowded West" album, will embark on a tour of South America in March. It is unclear when Green stopped performing with the band, but he was seen playing at the band's Nov. 30 show in Oakland, California.

Simon O'Connor, Tom Peloso, Jeremiah Green, Isaac Brock, and Russell Higbee of Modest Mouse perform in support of "The Golden Casket" release at the Fox Theater on November 30, 2022 in Oakland, California. / Getty Images

Green, 45, was a founding member of Modest Mouse, which he helped form in 1992. He took a one-year break between 2003 and 2004 after suffering a nervous breakdown, People reported.