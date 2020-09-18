Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunite for a star-studded "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" table read

Hollywood's most talked-about divorced couple – Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston – reunited for a special project on Friday, in which they recreated a steamy love scene together, virtually. The actors were part of a virtual table read of "Fast Times at Ridgemont High," which was hosted by comedian Dane Cook and included a star-studded cast.

At the start of the video chat, Pitt and Aniston greeted each other simply: "Hi Aniston," he said.

"Hi Pitt," she replied. When Pitt asked how she was doing, Aniston said, "Good honey, how you doing?"

The stars weren't the only people in the virtual room. Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Jimmy Kimmel, John Legend, Sean Penn, Ray Liota and others were there to perform a table read of the 1982 cult classic.

Aniston took on the role of Linda Barret and Pitt played Brad Hamilton – two characters who appear in a steamy scene together. The other stars involved couldn't hide their smiles as Pitt's character has a fantasy about Aniston's character – with Jimmy Kimmel and Julia Roberts giggling as Morgan Freeman narrated the scene.

During what could've been an uncomfortable scene, Aniston and Pitt never broke character.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors' Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner

Pitt and Anniston, who tied the knot in 2000, devastated fans when they divorced in 2005. In January, the former couple gave fans a little hope when they reunited at the 2020 SAG awards. At the time, Pitt and Aniston appeared to just give each other a quick "hello," but fans glommed onto the possibility that they might rekindle their relationship.

The table read is the first time the two 51-year-olds have reunited on screen.

Also at the reading was Morgan Freeman, who took on the hefty role of the narrator, and Shia LeBeouf, who played main character Jeff Spicoli, originally played by Sean Penn.

The star-studded table read benefits the organization CORE, which was co-founded by Penn, and its COVID-19 relief efforts to protect vulnerable communities. The event also benefited Reform Alliance, a criminal justice reform organization.

Just about eight hours after it was posted on YouTube on Friday, the table read had more than 26,000 views.