Watch Live: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds press briefing

Washington — White House press secretary Jen Psaki is taking questions from reporters Tuesday as President Joe Biden prepares to detail his racial equity agenda and sign more executive actions. Psaki will be joined in the briefing room by domestic policy adviser Susan Rice.

Mr. Biden is expected to use his executive authority to disavow racism and xenophobia toward Asian Americans, which have been targeted because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, CBS News reported Monday. The forthcoming action follows weeks of preparation from Mr. Biden's transition team and the the new White House Domestic Policy Council.

How to watch the White House press briefing

What: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing

Date: Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Tuesday, January 26, 2021 Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET Location: The White House

The White House Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Former President Donald Trump repeatedly referred to the coronavirus as the "China Virus" and the "Kung Flu" as he sought to tie the pandemic to the Chinese government, and part of Mr. Biden's efforts are centered around ensuring such references are not in any existing policies, directives or government websites.

The president has spent the first week of his administration signing a slew of executive actions focused on combating the coronavirus, boosting American manufacturing and responding to the economic crisis brought on by the pandemic.

Across Washington on Capitol Hill, the Senate has been steadily confirming members of Mr. Biden's Cabinet, including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines. The Senate is expected to vote to confirm Tony Blinken, Mr. Biden's pick for secretary of state, Tuesday.

The Senate is also proceeding with the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, who was charged by the House with incitement of insurrection for his role in the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Mr. Trump's trial is not expected to begin until the week of February 8, allowing the Senate more time to approve members of Mr. Biden's Cabinet.