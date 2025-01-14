Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg to attend Trump's inauguration

Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are expected to attend Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony on Jan. 20, two sources told CBS News.

According to Forbes, they are the three richest people in the world, worth an estimated $850 billion combined.

CNBC was first to report their plans to attend the president-elect's inauguration.

Musk, the world's richest man, has been tapped by Trump, along with businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, to head up a new temporary agency known as the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

Amazon, which is run by Bezos, is donating $1 million to Trump's inaugural fund and will stream the ceremony on Prime — in essence, another $1 million in-kind donation, according to a source familiar with the donations.

Zuckerberg's Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is also sending $1 million to Trump's inaugural fund.

Former first lady Michelle Obama will not be attending Trump's inauguration, her office said Monday.