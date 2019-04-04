Jeff Bezos will get 75% of couple's Amazon shares after divorce

Jeff Bezos and ex-wife MacKenzie took to social media on Thursday to announce the terms of their high-profile divorce. Said the Amazon founder and CEO over Twitter:

"I'm so grateful to all my friends and family for reaching out with encouragement and love. It means more than you know. MacKenzie most of all. I'm grateful for her support and for her kindness in this process and am very much looking forward to our new relationship as friends and co-parents."

In her tweet, MacKenzie said she is "happy" to be giving her ex-husband -- the richest man in the world -- all of her interests in the Washington Post and rocket developer Blue Origin. She is also granting him 75 percent of their shared Amazon stock, including voting control.

"Excited about my own plans," she added.

The couple in January announced their split in January after 25 years of marriage.

