Jeff Bezos announces he and his wife are divorcing

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced Wednesday morning that he and his wife MacKenzie Bezos are divorcing. Jeff Bezos made the announcement in a tweet.

"We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other," Bezos said in a statement posted to Twitter. "If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again."

Jeff Bezos' net worth

In October, the Amazon chief and founder was named the wealthiest person on the planet. Forbes estimated his net worth was $160 billion and had increased by more than $75 billion from 2017.

