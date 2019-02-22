Todo En Uno: AMLO analiza quien sera el jefe de la Guardia Nacional
52-year singer was charged Friday with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against four women, including three minors
Holly Williams reports on China's challenge to the rest of the world's carmakers, as they will build more than a million electric cars this year
An American who joined al-Qaeda later became one of the U.S. government's most important informants in the War on Terror. For his cooperation, it seemed likely he would end up in witness protection, but then the government said no
A drug manufacturer denounces his own industry and explains to 60 Minutes how a label change by the FDA expanded the use of opioids
"The Favourite" and "Roma" tied for the most nominations, each receiving 10 nods
Former Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe tells "60 Minutes" about taking over for James Comey, starting investigations of President Trump, interactions with the president and his own firing
Nearly five years after 276 girls were kidnapped from their school by Islamic terrorist group Boko Haram, some of the survivors tell "60 Minutes" about what they endured and how they're recovering
Bob Simon interviews Sir Nicholas Winton, who helped save hundreds of mostly Jewish children from Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia on the eve of the World War II
The lifelong Democrat tells "60 Minutes" both parties are not doing what's necessary on behalf of the American people
A private company has set off a revolution in space by launching hundreds of small satellites, enough to photograph the entire landmass of the Earth every day
It was completely legal and it won them millions. Jon Wertheim reports on how Jerry Selbee and his wife Marge used "basic arithmetic" to crack the code on certain lottery games
House Democrats have been stonewalled over the last two years when it came to subpoenas on various Trump administration dealings. But now Democrats have the majority, and Elijah Cummings plans to make the most of it
There's perhaps never been a better time for aspiring thespians, given the demand for actors from new streaming platforms beyond movies and broadcast TV. But what does it take to become a star? Tracy Smith talks with some of Hollywood's most successful casting directors, including Amanda Lenker Doyle, Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington, Kimberly Hardin and Marci Liroff, about the "It" factor they seek; and with actor-dancer George Chakiris, whose audition landed him in the cast of the film version of "West Side Story," for which he won an Academy Award.
Los Angeles is in the midst of the worst homeless crisis the city has ever seen, driven by rising rents, stagnant wages and an affordable housing shortage. CBSN Originals' Adam Yamaguchi meets a single mother living in her car with her teenage daughter, just one example of L.A.'s hidden homeless population that is steadily growing as longtime residents are priced out of their homes — with nowhere else to go.
Rami Malek's masterful performance Queen's legendary frontman Freddie Mercury, in "Bohemian Rhapsody," got a lot of help from dental technician Chris Lyons, who's given actors like Meryl Streep and Tilda Swinton their chops. But when asked to re-create Mercury's formidable teeth, Lyons worried he may have bitten off more than he could chew. Lee Cowan talks with Lyons, and with make-up artist Jan Sewell and prosthetic designer Mark Coulier, about Malek's transformation.
"Sunday Morning" looks back at the careers of a giant in the fashion world, Karl Lagerfeld; Peter Tork, of the '60s band The Monkees; and film director Stanley Donen, who each passed away this week. Jane Pauley reports.
As long as there have been movies, there have been screen tests. "Sunday Morning" looks back at some early footage of actors who would go on to movie and TV immortality, from Charlie Chaplain giving actress Georgia Hale a tryout for his classic film "City Lights, to James Dean and Paul Newman, Marlene Dietrich and John Travolta, as well as Dustin Hoffman, testing in women's clothes for "Tootsie."
A-listers came out for Hollywood's biggest night
"CBS This Morning" revealed the research vessel Petrel discovered the World War II wreckage in the South Pacific
A look back at the esteemed personalities who've left us this year, who touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity
The United States is one of the world's wealthiest countries, but also has one of the worst inequality problems. Matthew Desmond, a sociology professor at Princeton University, joins CBSN to discuss what's contributed to this nationwide issue.
The CBSN Original "Priced out: L.A.'s hidden homeless" looks at the growing class of Los Angeles' hidden homeless population. Gale Holland, a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times who covers homelessness and poverty, joins CBSN to explain the issue
Matthew Desmond, a sociology professor at Princeton University, spent months embedded in a Milwaukee trailer park to learn what factors drive homelessness. Desmond joins CBSN to discuss his research and the solutions presented in his book, "Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City."
