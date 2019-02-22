Todo En Uno: AMLO analiza quien sera el jefe de la Guardia Nacional

Right Rail - Video Promo - Listing

There's perhaps never been a better time for aspiring thespians, given the demand for actors from new streaming platforms beyond movies and broadcast TV. But what does it take to become a star? Tracy Smith talks with some of Hollywood's most successful casting directors, including Amanda Lenker Doyle, Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington, Kimberly Hardin and Marci Liroff, about the "It" factor they seek; and with actor-dancer George Chakiris, whose audition landed him in the cast of the film version of "West Side Story," for which he won an Academy Award.