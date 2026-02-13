JD Vance to join Tony Dokoupil for CBS News "Things That Matter" town hall

Vice President JD Vance will sit down with "CBS Evening News" anchor Tony Dokoupil to talk about the economy, foreign policy, the state of the Republican Party and the 2028 race for the White House in a March edition of the CBS News town hall series "Things That Matter."

The one-hour special, "CBS News Things That Matter: A Town Hall with Vice President JD Vance," will be broadcast on Saturday, March 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the CBS television network and will stream on Paramount+*. It will be presented later on CBSNews.com and CBS News 24/7.

The town hall will be recorded before an audience in North Carolina. With so many urgent issues facing Americans and honest debate being more challenging than ever, local residents and people from across the political spectrum are invited to openly ask the vice president about the things that matter to them.

The town hall with Vance will be the latest in a series of "Things That Matter" specials. It follows a town hall with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, moderated by CBS News senior correspondent Norah O'Donnell, which airs Sunday, Feb. 15, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Moore, a Democrat, talks about the rising cost of living, immigration enforcement and the future of the Democratic Party, and also responds to President Trump's comments attacking him. Watch a preview here.

"Things That Matter" is a series of town halls and debates that will feature the people in politics and culture who are shaping American life. The events will be held across the country, in front of audiences who have a stake in the topics under discussion. Learn more here.

*Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on demand. Essential-tier subscribers will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.