South African soccer player who competed in the World Cup dies at 25

South Africa midfielder Jayden Adams, who played at the 2026 World Cup, has died. He was 25.

His death was confirmed by Gayton McKenzie, South Africa's minister of sport, arts and culture, in a statement on Saturday.

"It is with profound shock and a heavy heart that I have learnt of the passing of Jayden Adams, midfielder for Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana, at the age of 25," McKenzie posted on X.

"South African football has lost one of its brightest young talents, and our nation mourns alongside his family, his team-mates and the millions of supporters."

Adams helped South Africa reach the World Cup knockout stage for the first time. He was featured in all three of South Africa's group stage matches.

The team had never advanced to the knockout phase of a World Cup — even as the host nation in 2010. Fans didn't have much hope after South Africa lost its opening match to Mexico 2-0. But a draw in the game against the Czech Republic placed the South Africa team in the running.

Adams started South Africa's first Group A game against the Czech Republic and was substituted at halftime. McKenzie said he played that game only hours after learning that his grandmother had died.

Adams then played in the game against South Korea, in which South Africa scored a goal to advance to the knockout rounds before losing to Canada.

"It's so incredibly sad to hear that South Africa midfielder Jayden Adams has passed away just weeks after featuring in his nation's historic FIFA World Cup campaign," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

Jayden Adams takes a shot during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match between Czechia and South Africa on June 18th, 2026 at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Further details of his death were not given. McKenzie asked the public and the media to "exercise restraint and compassion, and to refrain from speculation."

Adams played several seasons for Stellenbosch before joining Mamelodi Sundowns last year. He helped the club win the CAF (African) Champions League this year.

"Death has cruelly stolen one of our own. It has robbed our nation of a remarkable footballer," the South African Football Players Union posted on X. "We will forever remember his humility, his extraordinary talent and the pride with which he represented South Africa. Rest in eternal peace, Jayden. You will never be forgotten."

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa and the South African Federation of Trade Unions also expressed their condolences.