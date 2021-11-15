Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay Schreckengost found dead in mountains after 12-day search

The body of Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay Schreckengost was found Sunday afternoon in the mountains near Cliffdell, Washington, after a 12-day search. Schreckengost, 56, had gone elk hunting and was last heard from on November 2. His body was found about a half-mile from where his pickup was parked, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said there was no preliminary evidence of foul play. More than 60 different agencies and 160 Seattle Fire Department members assisted in the search "determined to find our beloved member," the fire department said.

Kittitas County Sheriff Clay Myers said in a Facebook post, "We're saddened to give news of Chief Schreckengost's passing to his family and fellow firefighters."

"We also want to thank everyone who participated in or supported this search," he said. "It was a tremendous outpouring of resources and effort that produced a vital result: a family knows what happened to their loved one and he can be brought home to them."

In an Instagram post, the Seattle Fire Department wrote, "Deputy Chief Schreckengost was a husband, father and friend to all, and our hearts are with his family right now who have been at the site every day searching alongside search and rescue, fire and law enforcement agencies."

"We will always remember you Jay, you are forever in our hearts," the department said in a Twitter post.

The cause of death will be released after an examination by the Kittitas County coroner.