Jay Leno recovering "in good humor" after suffering "serious burns" from gasoline fire

Jay Leno is recovering after being seriously injured in a gasoline fire, the comedian confirmed to CBS News.

On Monday, the former "Tonight Show" host confirmed reports of a recent medical emergency, saying he suffered "serious burns" from a gasoline fire.

"I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet," Leno said in a statement.

Jay Leno in a 2018 file photo. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

TMZ reported that one of Leno's cars erupted in flames on Sunday in his vintage car garage in Burbank, leaving the comedian with burns on the left side of his face — sparing his eyes and ears.

Leno, 72, was taken to the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills for treatment.

"Jay wants everyone to know that he is in stable condition and receiving treatment at the Grossman Burn Center for burns that he received to his face and hands from a gasoline accident in his garage over the weekend," the Grossman Burn Center said in a statement. "He is in good humor and is touched by all the inquiries into his condition and well wishes."

Burbank police issued a statement to CBS Los Angeles saying they are aware of the media reports but that the agency "did not respond to the incident, were not requested, nor do we have any information about what took place, or injuries sustained."

People reported that Leno was forced to cancel a Sunday night appearance at a financial conference in Las Vegas. An email sent to attendees by organizers said that Leno's family did not provide many details, "but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling. All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight."