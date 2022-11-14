Watch CBS News

Jay Leno seriously burned in gasoline fire

Former "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno is recovering from serious burns after one of his cars burst into flames. Leno said it was a gasoline fire and that he just needs a week or two to get back on his feet.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.