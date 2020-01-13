Jason Reynolds named Library of Congress' national ambassador for young people's literature

On Monday the Library of Congress revealed its newest national ambassador for young people's literature.

Author James Reynolds. Simon & Schuster

The two-year position aims to raise the nation's appreciation of youth literature, as it relates to literacy, education and the development and betterment of lives.

Jason Reynolds is the bestselling and award-winning young adult author and poet whose work includes "Patina" and "As Brave As You" (both published by Simon & Schuster, a division of ViacomCBS).

Reynolds was named to the position by the Librarian of Congress, Carla Hayden.