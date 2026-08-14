Jason Arday, former Cambridge professor, dies week after resigning amid plagiarism allegations

Jason Arday, who was Cambridge's youngest Black professor, died in London on Friday, a week after he resigned from the university amid plagiarism allegations, the school said. He was 41 years old.

"We are desperately saddened to hear this tragic news. Our heartfelt sympathies go to Jason Arday's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time," Vice-Chancellor Professor at Cambridge Deborah Prentice said in a statement.

London's Metropolitan Police did not identify Arday but said in a statement that officers responded to a report of a 41-year-old man found unresponsive inside a property at 3:12 p.m. local time Friday. Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been notified.



His death is "unexpected, but is not believed to be suspicious," police said. The case is under investigation.

Arday resigned from Cambridge Aug. 5 following allegations of plagiarism, saying in a statement, "The relentless accusations, speculation and public commentary have taken a profound toll on me and on those I love."

He said his resignation should not "be mistaken for an acceptance of the narratives that have surrounded me."

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