Jared Kushner to visit Mexico, meet with Mexican president

A U.S. delegation, including senior adviser to the president Jared Kushner and staff from the State Department and the National Security Council, will visit Mexico City Wednesday, Mexican officials confirmed to CBS News. They will meet with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto and will have a working meeting with Secretary of Foreign Relations Luis Videgaray.

They'll also meet with Mexico's foreign minister. The officials are expected to discuss security, immigration, trade and other issues.

Tentative plans for Peña Nieto to visit the White House were scrapped last month after a testy telephone call with President Trump over the wall Mr. Trump has pledged to build on the U.S.-Mexico border, The Washington Post reported.

Mr. Trump promised the wall throughout his presidential campaign, often leading crowds to yell "Mexico" when he asked who would pay for it.

Mexico regards the idea of a border wall as an insult and insists it will not pay.

Mr. Trump and Peña Nieto spoke on Feb. 20, the White House said in a statement at the time. Mr. Trump offered condolences after a military helicopter carrying officials assessing earthquake damage crashed in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca, killing 13 people, and Pena Nieto offered condolences over the Feb. 14 school shooting in Florida that left 17 people dead.

Peña Nieto also scrapped a planned trip to Washington shortly after Trump took office in January 2017.