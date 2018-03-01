U.S. ambassador to Mexico resigning

Last Updated Mar 1, 2018 1:34 PM EST
The U.S. ambassador to Mexico is resigning from her post this spring, amid strained relations between the two countries.
Roberta Jacobson writes in a note to embassy staff that after more than 31 years in government service, she has "come to the difficult decision that it is the right time to move on to new challenges and adventures."
She says in the note sent Thursday that she has submitted her resignation and it takes effect May 5. Jacobson was an appointee from the Obama era, as she was sworn in on May 5, 2016. She has served in government for 31 years.
Jacobson's departure comes at what she acknowledged is "a crucial moment" for U.S.-Mexico relations.
Diplomatic ties have been strained under the Trump administration, and the two countries are in the middle of renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement along with Canada. President Trump's frequent talk of building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border has also strained relations.
Below is the memo Jacobson sent to her colleagues, obtained by CBS News:
Message to my Mission Mexico colleagues:
After more than thirty-one years of U.S. Government service, I have come to the difficult decision that it is the right time to move on to new challenges and adventures. I have submitted my resignation, effective May 5, 2018. This decision is all the more difficult because of my profound belief in the importance of the U.S.-Mexico relationship and knowledge that it is at a crucial moment. One of the things that makes it easier is knowing that all of you will continue to do your usual outstanding work in ensuring that the relationship grows and prospers. There is nothing that has made me happier, prouder, or more grateful to work here in Mexico than the opportunity to work with all of you—the people of Mission Mexico. You demonstrated your dedication, humanity, intelligence, loyalty, and no small amount of creative genius at getting things done every single day of my nearly two years here. There is nothing and no one I will miss more and no better way to end a career of government service than knowing that you have done your best, working with the best team, to contribute to a critical bilateral relationship. We have ensured criminals who prey on the most vulnerable faced justice, that women and children trafficked like merchandise were freed, that migrants knew their rights, that dangerous drugs were removed from the marketplace and reach of our children, that democracy was strengthened, and the judicial playing field leveled where we could. We have worked for American and Mexican prosperity, promoted exports from the United States and literally hundreds of U.S. companies, and help generate good jobs that bring with them dignity. You have worked to protect the environment—the beautiful vaquita marina and other endangered species, to ensure food safety and curb or prevent pandemics, to help modernize labor laws and highlight the critical importance of the rule of law and the insidious nature of criminality and corruption. You have stood up for women, the disabled, young people, the indigenous, journalists, human rights defenders, and so many others whose voices might otherwise have been drowned out by the powerful. And you have helped thousands of American citizens in times of need, and ensured America's safety while promoting safe trade and travel. You have kept this massive Mission running efficiently, found remarkable cost savings, and improved processes in everything from procurement to warehousing. You have respected everyone you came in contact with—Mexican, American, or from anywhere else, reflecting the better angels of our nature. You responded to earthquakes, hurricanes, and myriad other disasters whether natural or man-made with the kindness and humanity that makes me endlessly proud to work alongside you. You know how great our two countries are. And that we are stronger together. Thank you for letting me share this time with you, and I know that you will continue to live and work up to those extraordinary standards in the future.
Roberta