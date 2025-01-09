Japanese mafia leader caught in U.S. sting pleads guilty to conspiring to traffic nuclear materials to Iran

Rep. Mike Turner says Iran could "declare itself a nuclear weapons state" by end of 2024

The purported leader of a Japan-based crime syndicate pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges alleging that he conspired to traffic uranium and plutonium from Myanmar in the belief that Iran would use it for nuclear weapons.

Takeshi Ebisawa, 60, of Japan, entered the plea in Manhattan federal court to weapons and narcotics trafficking charges that carry a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and the possibility of life behind bars. Sentencing was set for April 9.

Prosecutors say Ebisawa didn't know he was communicating in 2021 and 2022 with a confidential source for the Drug Enforcement Administration along with the source's associate, who posed as an Iranian general. Ebisawa was arrested in April 2022 in Manhattan during a DEA sting.

DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said in a release that the prosecution demonstrated the DEA's "unparalleled ability to dismantle the world's most dangerous criminal networks."

Takeshi Ebisawa poses with a rocket launcher during a meeting with an informant and two undercover Danish police officers at a warehouse in Copenhagen, Denmark February 3, 2021, in a photograph from a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) criminal complaint. U.S. Magistrate Judge/Southern District of New York/Handout via REUTERS

She said the investigation "exposed the shocking depths of international organized crime from trafficking nuclear materials to fueling the narcotics trade and arming violent insurgents."

Court papers said Ebisawa - who U.S. prosecutors say is a leader of Japan's notorious Yakuza mafia -- told the DEA's confidential source in 2020 that he had access to a large quantity of nuclear materials that he wanted to sell. To support his claim, he sent the source photographs depicting rocky substances with Geiger counters measuring radiation, claiming they contained thorium and uranium, the papers said.

The nuclear material came from an unidentified leader of an "ethnic insurgent group" in Myanmar who had been mining uranium in the country, prosecutors said. Ebisawa had proposed that the leader sell uranium through him in order to fund a weapons purchase from the general, court documents allege.

Prosecutors said samples of the alleged nuclear materials were obtained and a U.S. federal lab found they contained uranium, thorium and plutonium, and that the "the isotope composition of the plutonium" was weapons-grade, meaning enough of it would be suitable for use in a nuclear weapon.

Example of a photograph sent by Takeshi Ebisawa, according to U.S. prosecutors. Justice Department

Last year, prosecutors posted photos of the purported nuclear materials allegedly sent by Ebisawa.

Prosecutors also allege Ebisawa conspired to sell 500 kilograms of methamphetamine and 500 kilograms of heroin to an undercover agent to be distributed in New York. He also allegedly worked to launder $100,000 in purported narcotics proceeds from the U.S. to Japan.

"As he admitted in federal court today, Takeshi Ebisawa brazenly trafficked nuclear material, including weapons-grade plutonium, out of Burma," said Acting U.S. Attorney Edward Y. Kim for the Southern District of New York. "At the same time, he worked to send massive quantities of heroin and methamphetamine to the United States in exchange for heavy-duty weaponry such as surface-to-air missiles to be used on battlefields in Burma and laundered what he believed to be drug money from New York to Tokyo."

An email seeking comment was sent to Ebisawa's attorneys.

The Yakuza membership shrunk to 20,400 in 2023, one-third what it was two decades ago, according to the National Police Agency. It attributed the decline largely to legislation passed to combat organized crime that includes measures like barring members of designated groups from opening bank accounts, renting apartments, buying cell phones or insurance.