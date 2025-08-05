Japan sets 2 heat records in one day as mercury soars past 107 degrees

Japan logged two new heat records in a single day Tuesday with the mercury hitting 41.6 degrees Celsius (106.88 degrees Fahrenheit) and then 41.8C (107.24 degrees Fahrenheit), the weather office said. It warned that temperatures may rise even higher.

Temperatures the world over have soared in recent years as climate change creates ever more erratic weather patterns, and Japan is no exception.

The scorching temperatures in the city of Isesaki on Tuesday surpassed the previous mark seen in the western Hyogo region of 41.2 Celsius (106.16 Fahrenheit) only last week.

People cross a Tokyo street on a scorching hot day, August 4, 2025. KAZUHIRO NOGI / AFP via Getty Images

Last summer was hottest on record, equaling levels seen in 2023 and was followed by the warmest autumn since recordkeeping began 126 years ago.

Last week in tourist hotspot Kyoto, the mercury hit 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit), the first time any of Japan's observation points -- the oldest opened in 1880, the newest in 2002 -- had seen such a high, authorities said.

Experts warn Japan's beloved cherry trees are blooming earlier due to the warmer climate -- or sometimes not fully blossoming -- because autumns and winters aren't cold enough to trigger flowering.

The famous snowcap of Mount Fuji was absent for the longest recorded period last year, not appearing until early November, compared with the average of early October.

July was also the hottest since records began in 1898, the weather agency said Friday, with the average monthly temperature 2.89 CELSIUS (37 Fahrenheit) above the 1991-2020 average.

South Korea also saw its second-hottest July, with an average temperature of 27.1 Celsius (80.7 Fahrenheit), according the meteorological office, which has been collecting such data since 1973.

Heat haze is seen in the background while pedestrians cross a railroad track on a blazing hot day in Tokyo, August 5, 2025. KAZUHIRO NOGI / AFP via Getty Images

The hottest July on record in South Korea was in 1994, when the average temperature reached 27.7 degrees Celsius (81.86 Fahrenheit).

In Japan, some dams and paddies nationwide are experiencing water shortages, with farmers complaining that the sizzling heat combined with the lack of rain is slowing rice cultivation.

Precipitation in July was low over wide areas of Japan, with northern regions facing the Sea of Japan experiencing record low rainfall, the office added.

The rainy season ended about three weeks earlier than usual in western regions of Japan, another record.

Every summer, Japanese officials urge the public to seek shelter in air-conditioned rooms to avoid heatstroke.

The elderly in Japan -- which has the world's second-oldest population after Monaco -- are particularly at risk.

This year, western Europe saw its hottest June on record, as extreme temperatures blasted the region in punishing back-to-back heatwaves, according to the EU climate monitor Copernicus.

Dangerous weather stretched into July, with separate research estimating that climate change made the temperature up to 4 degrees Celsius (39.2 Fahrenheit) hotter, pushing the thermometer into deadly territory for thousands of vulnerable people and greatly worsening the projected death toll.

Millions were exposed to high heat stress as daily average temperatures in western Europe climbed to levels rarely seen before -- and never so early in summer.