House Jan. 6 committee announces next hearing for July 12

New witnesses come forward as Jan. 6 committee prepares for July hearings

The House Jan. 6 committee announced Tuesday that its next public hearing will be held on Tuesday, July 12 at 10 a.m. Eastern.

The committee has not yet announced a focus, or if there will be any witnesses.

Committee member Rep. Adam Schiff said on "Face the Nation" Sunday that the committee will be "following additional leads" after some of the bomshell testimony so far.

This will be the committee's seventh public hearing since they started winding down the investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol. The blockbuster hearings so far have dealt with former President Trump's pressure campaigns against Vice President Mike Pence, the Justice Department, state lawmakers and local elections officials. The hearings have also focused on Trump's baseless and false claims of election fraud, and the plan hatched by Trump and his allies in Arizona to replace bona fide Biden electors with phony ones that would back Trump.

Members of the news media wait for the arrival of Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol prepares to start a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Sean Thew/Pool via AP) Sean Thew / AP

In the first hearing, the committee showed never-before-seen video footage from a documentary filmmaker embedded with the Proud Boys on Jan. 6 and heard from a Capitol police officer who suffered a traumatic brain injury that day.

The committee had called a last-minute hearing last week to hear bombshell testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. Hutchinson testified that Trump was told the crowd at the Ellipse had guns and other weapons, and that the former president wanted to join them on the way to the Capitol — even lunging at Secret Service to get the steering wheel, she said she heard.

Hutchinson also testified that Meadows told her in the days leading up to Jan. 6 that, "There's a lot going on Cass, but I don't know, things might get real, real bad on Jan. 6."

The Jan. 6 committee last week also issued a subpoena to Pat Cipollone, Trump's White House counsel. Hutchinson testified that Cipollone had expressed concerns about Trump's desire to go to the Capitol on Jan. 6, and about the language Trump wanted to use in his speech at the Ellipse that day.

Jan. 6 committee vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney said Sunday that the committee could make a criminal referral to the Justice Department for Trump.

"I think we may well as a committee have a view on that, and if you just think about it from the perspective of what kind of man knows that a mob is armed, and sends the mob to attack the Capitol, and further incites that mob when his own vice president is under threat, when the Congress is under threat," Cheney said on ABC's "This Week." "It's just — it's very chilling, and I think certainly we will, you know, continue to present to the American people what we found."