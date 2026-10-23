Judge allows Jane Doe to remain anonymous in Cornell University sexual assault lawsuit

A judge ruled Friday that Jane Doe, who filed a civil lawsuit alleging sexual assault involving seven former members of Cornell University's Chi Phi fraternity, can remain anonymous as the legal proceedings move forward.

Judge Phaedra Perry-Bond granted the anonymity protections, citing the highly publicized nature of the allegations, concerns about retaliation and threats and the potential harm that could result from publicly identifying the plaintiff.

In her ruling, the judge also suggested that the anonymity designation "should likewise be extended" to the defendants, adding that she would welcome such a filing.

The ruling requires court filings to conceal Jane Doe's identity and other sensitive personal information. However, defendants will be permitted to privately share identifying information when necessary to investigate the allegations and prepare their defense, subject to confidentiality protections.

Perry-Bond also encouraged broader privacy protections for defendants and witnesses involved in the case.

In her ruling, the judge warned that anyone who engages in cyberstalking, harassment or threats against Jane Doe, the defendants or their attorneys could face criminal prosecution.

The decision does not address the merits of the sexual assault allegations or determine whether any of the defendants are liable. Instead, it establishes privacy protections for those involved as the civil lawsuit proceeds.

In a civil lawsuit, Jane Doe alleged she was drugged, gang-raped and sexually assaulted by seven men at the Chi Phi fraternity house in 2024. All seven have denied the allegations.