Jamie Lynn Spears breaks her silence on Britney Spears court hearing

Jamie Lynn Spears, the 30-year-old sister of Britney Spears, has broken her silence after the pop star told a court Wednesday about what she called an "abusive" conservatorship.

Among the many allegations she made made in court, Britney said her family "has lived off of" her conservatorship for 13 years. Fans on social media began accusing Jamie Lynn of living off Britney and doing nothing to help her. Now, the younger sister has finally responded, speaking for more than two minutes on Instagram stories Monday night.

"Hey everybody, I just want to take a second to address a few things," Jamie Lynn said. "The only reason I haven't before is because I felt like until my sister was able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, that it wasn't my place and it wasn't the right thing to do. But now that she's very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say."

The younger Spears said since they day she was born she "loved and supported" her sister and she doesn't care "if she wants to run away to the rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before."

During the court hearing, Britney made several serious allegations against her conservators, one of whom is her father, Jamie Spears. The 39-year-old alleged her conservators won't let her go to a doctor to have her IUD removed so she can have another baby. She also alleged that she had been forced to perform.

Britney continuously said her family did nothing to help her as her conservators kept a tight hold on her life. "And I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you," she said.

While fans online began commenting on Jamie Lynn's absence from her sister's life, claiming she made money off of Britney, Jaime Lynn said that's not true.

"I am only her sister, who is only concerned about her happiness," Jamie Lynn said. "I have made a very conscious choice in my life to only participate in her life as her sister and as an aunt to those boys." Britney has two sons, Jayden and Sean, while Jamie Lynn has two daughters, Maddie and Ivey.

"I mean, I've worked to pay my own frickin' bills since I was 10 years old," Jaimie Lynn, who starred on Nickelodeon's "Zoey 101" as a child, said. "Not that I owe the public anything because my sister knows I love and support her, and that's the only person I owe anything to."

Jamie Lynn also said she's supported her sister "long before there was a hashtag," appearing to refer to the #FreeBritney movement.

"I'm so proud of her for using her voice. I am so proud of her for requesting new counsel, like I told her to do many years ago," Jamie Lynn said. "Oh, not on a big public platform, but just in a personal conversation between two sisters. So, I'm very proud that she's taken that step."

Fans online have also criticized Britney's peers and fellow pop stars for not showing their support during her ongoing legal battle to remove her conservators. On Monday night, Christina Aguilera, who starred alongside Britney on "Mickey Mouse Club," posted a statement to Instagram and Twitter.

These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through. It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish. pic.twitter.com/NRhNwcJaD3 — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021

"These past few days I've been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through," Aguilera wrote, sharing a photo of herself and Britney as children. "It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish."

The singer said every woman should have the right to her own body, reproductive system and privacy. "While I am not behind the closed doors of this very layered & personal yet public conversation – all I can do is share from my heart on what I've heard, read and seen in the media," she said.

Britney herself made statement on social media the day after she spoke in court. "I apologize for pretending like I've been OK the past two years," she wrote, apparently referencing her previous social media posts. "I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me, but honestly who doesn't want to capture their Instagram in a fun light."

"I'm bringing this to people's attention because I don't want people to think my life is perfect because IT'S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL," she wrote. "And if you have read anything about me in the news this week ... you obviously really know now it's not !!!!"