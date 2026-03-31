Jamie Dimon: JPMorgan could offer prediction market services to investors

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon revealed that his bank is considering offering prediction market services to its customers.

"It's possible one day we'll do something like that," Dimon said in an interview with "CBS Evening News" anchor Tony Dokoupil, speaking about services such as Kalshi and Polymarket, which allow people to make bets on everything from the outcomes of sporting events to elections.

Dimon added, "We're not gonna be in sports. We're not gonna be in politics. There's a bunch of stuff we won't do. And obviously, we have strict rules around insider information."

Dokoupil asked: Is a prediction market more like gambling, or is it more like investing?

"I think for the most part, it's more like gambling," Dimon said. "But there are areas where you could say, 'No, it's investing.' You are deeply knowledgeable. You're taking the other side of a bet. And you think … you know better than the other person."

Dimon said he's generally not against gambling. "People have been gambling forever … every country I've ever been in, people gamble," he said.

"I'm against it if it's an addiction that ruins your life type thing," he said. "I'm a little bit of a libertarian. You have the right to do what you want, the way you want. You know, just take care of yourself."