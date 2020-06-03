Former Defense Secretary James Mattis denounces Trump for dividing country

Former Secretary of Defense James Mattis denounced President Trump, the "militarization" of Washington, D.C., and the "abuse of executive authority" of forcing protesters from Lafayette Square in a stunning statement that made the case that the country is witnessing the consequences of a president who has sought to "divide" the nation for three years.

It's the most forceful statement yet from the decorated retired Marine Corps four-star general who left his role as defense secretary in late 2018 amid disagreements with the president about withdrawing troops from the Middle East.

"Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people—does not even pretend to try. Instead he tries to divide us," Mattis said in his lengthy statement titled, "In union there is strength." "We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort. We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership. We can unite without him, drawing on the strengths inherent in our civil society."

Jim Mattis and President Trump seen March 8, 2018, in Washington, D.C. Getty

Mattis also condemned the "militarizing" response that has played out in D.C. and that the president has threatened to use on states, and he rebuked Defense Secretary Mark Esper for referring to U.S. cities and streets as a "battlespace." He also rejected the president's insistence that the military needs to "dominate" the streets.

"We must reject any thinking of our cities as a 'battlespace' that our uniformed military is called upon to 'dominate.' At home, we should use our military only when requested to do so, on very rare occasions, by state governors," Mattis wrote. "Militarizing our response, as we witnessed in Washington, D.C., sets up a conflict — a false conflict— between the military and civilian society. It erodes the moral ground that ensures a trusted bond between men and women in uniform and the society they are sworn to protect, and of which they themselves are a part."

Mattis also urged the nation to hold accountable those "who would make a mockery of our Constitution."

"We know that we are better than the abuse of executive authority that we witnessed in Lafayette Square," he continued. "We must reject and hold accountable those in office who would make a mockery of our Constitution. At the same time, we must remember Lincoln's "better angels," and listen to them, as we work to unite."

Mr. Trump tweeted not long after Mattis released his statement, saying "I didn't like his 'leadership' style or much else about him ... Glad he is gone!"

Below is Mattis' statement in full: