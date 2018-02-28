James Comey teases Trump in Twitter post about his new book

Former FBI director James Comey, teasingly referenced a point of contention in his relationship with President Trump with a tweet -- a picture of himself recording audio tracks for his new book, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership."

"Lordy, this time there will be a tape," Comey tweeted, referencing his sparring with the president over whether there was audio of their exchanges in early 2017. "Audio book almost finished."

Lordy, this time there will be a tape. Audio book almost finished. pic.twitter.com/38LNOJdtw7 — James Comey (@Comey) February 27, 2018

He was referring to the president's own words from last May, when Mr. Trump tweeted that Comey should hope "there are no 'tapes' of our conversations" of meetings and phone conversations while Comey was FBI director.

Asked about the existence of tapes by Congress, Comey responded at the time, "Lordy, I hope there are tapes."

Comey alleged that in his exchanges with the president, Mr. Trump urged him to say publicly that he was not personally under FBI investigation, and asked him if Comey could pledge his personal loyalty to him.

Since Mr. Trump fired Comey, the former FBI director has developed a vocal social media personality. Late last year, Comey dumped his alias account in exchange for a handle with his name.

The ex-FBI director is known for posting on themes of justice, law and order, right and wrong, juxtaposed with pictures of his Potomac River hikes through the woods, many of which posted corresponding in and around major Trump-Russia investigation announcements.

For example, when former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort was indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller last October, Comey tweeted a quote by theologian Reinhold Niebuhr: "Man's capacity for justice makes democracy possible, but man's inclination to injustice makes democracy necessary."

And in December, when the president claimed that the FBI's reputation was in "tatters" over controversial anti-Trump text messages discovered between agents, Comey seemed to refute Mr. Trump's attack.

“I want the American people to know this truth: The FBI is honest. The FBI is strong. And the FBI is, and always will be, independent.”

"A Higher Loyalty" will be released on April 17 by Macmillan Publishers. Comey is reportedly expected to make millions of dollars from the book deal.