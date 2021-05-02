Live

Comey: "Lordy I hope there's tapes"

Former FBI Director James Comey told the Senate Intelligence Committee, "Lordy I hope there's tapes" of a one-on-one conversation with President Trump that he felt was inappropriate. See Comey's full comment.
