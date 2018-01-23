James Comey interviewed by special counsel in Russia probe

Special counsel Robert Mueller's team recently interviewed fired FBI Director James Comey as part of its probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election, CBS News' Andres Triay confirms.

The New York Times first reported Tuesday that Comey spoke with Mueller's team.

The special counsel's office questioned Comey about the memos he wrote to record his conversations with President Trump, the Times reported. Comey has testified publicly about the memos, divulging to members of Congress that some of his talks with the president made him uneasy.

Comey first met with then-President-elect Trump on Jan. 6, 2017 at Trump Tower, when he informed him of the existence of the Russian dossier and the unproven, unsavory material about Mr. Trump. He began typing up notes on his meetings with Mr. Trump on a laptop in his car at this time.

Later, on Jan. 27, Comey was invited by the president to have a private dinner at the White House. At this meeting, according to Comey, Mr. Trump asked him for his "loyalty." Comey would only agree to be honest.

And during a Feb. 14 meeting, Mr. Trump allegedly told Comey that Michael Flynn, who was being investigated for lying about his Russian contacts, was "a good guy," and he hoped that Comey would be able to "let this go," in reference to his investigation into Michael Flynn. In December, Flynn pleaded guilty to one count of lying to the FBI.

Last week, Mueller's office also talked with Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the first known meeting between Mueller's team and a Trump cabinet official.