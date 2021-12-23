Representative James Clyburn tests positive for COVID-19

House Majority Whip James Clyburn has tested positive for COVID-19, the representative tweeted Wednesday night. He said it is a breakthrough case and he is asymptomatic.

"America is in a new phase of this pandemic. No one is immune," Clyburn wrote. "I urge anyone who has not done so to protect themselves by getting vaccinated and boosted."

The South Carolina Democrat joins seven other lawmakers — Representative Barbara Lee, who is vaccinated, tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday. A day earlier, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker tested positive for the virus. Both said they are vaccinated and boosted and were experiencing mild symptoms. Representatives Jason Crow, Nicole Malliotakis and Matt Cartwright have also tested positive in recent days.

Meanwhile, both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have tested negative for COVID-19 after they both were separately in close contact with someone who later tested positive for the virus.