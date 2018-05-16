Jameela Jamil calls Kim Kardashian West "toxic" over diet lollipop ad

Former presenter and actress Jameela Jamil, best known in the U.S. for her work on "The Good Place," took Kim Kardashian West to task after the latter posted an Instagram ad of herself sucking an appetite-suppressant lollipop. Jamil is known as a crusader for body positivity.

Jamil posted screenshots of Kardashian West's ad and wrote, "No. F**k off. No. You terrible and toxic influence on young girls. I admire their mother's branding capabilities, she is an exploitative but innovative genius, however this family makes me feel actual despair over what women are reduced to."

She followed that takedown with another tweet that said, "MAYBE don't take appetite suppressors and eat enough to fuel your BRAIN and work hard and be successful. And to play with your kids. And to have fun with your friends. And to have something to say about your life at the end, other than 'I had a flat stomach.'"

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Kardashian West's post said, "They're Appetite Suppressant Lollipops and they're literally unreal." The post has been taken down, but it's unclear if she or the sponsor deleted it or if Instagram removed it.

Jamil continued to tweet about body shaming and "bad 'influencers.'" She recently gave an interview to The Cut in which she said, "It's insane and criminal to have a platform and not use it for good ... If you call yourself an influencer on Instagram, you're going straight to the Bad Place. How dare you. How dare you. What are you even influencing? 'Drink this weight-loss tea.' F**k off."

Kardashian West has not publicly responded to Jamil's comments.