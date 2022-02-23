Jamaican police officer allegedly tried to smuggle cocaine into U.S. on and in her body

A Jamaican police officer is being accused of trying to smuggle cocaine into the U.S. on and in her body, CBS Miami reports.

Shelian Cherine Allen, 42, an 18-year police veteran, allegedly attempted to bring in the cocaine from Jamaica to try to distribute it, according to authorities.

Police said Allen arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on a flight from Montego Bay, Jamaica.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection found a package of cocaine inside her private area and a package of cocaine inside each of her bra cups, police said.

Authorities said they also found 90 pellets of packaged cocaine, which she'd swallowed, in her stomach. She was taken to a local hospital, where she expelled the pellets.

Federal agents found approximately 1,350 grams of cocaine on or inside her body when she entered the US.

She faces charges, including importation of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute and faces up to 40 years in prison on each count.