Jury finds 2 men guilty in Jam Master Jay murder trial

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A guilty verdict was reached Tuesday in the murder trial for two men charged with killing Run-D.M.C. star Jam Master Jay.

Jam Master Jay, whose real name was Jason Mizell, was gunned down in 2002 inside his music studio in Hollis, Queens.

Prosecutors said Mizell's godson, Karl Jordan Jr., and his childhood friend, Ronald Washington, killed the DJ after he cut them out of a cocaine trafficking deal.

The government called 36 witnesses throughout the trial, spending weeks laying out the case.

The defense only called one witness, a memory expert, to undermine the prosecution's reliance on decades-old memories.

A third suspect, Jay Bryant, is expected to face trial later this year. 

First published on February 27, 2024 / 2:56 PM EST

