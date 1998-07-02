Jaguars Sign First Draft Chioce

The Jacksonsville Jaguars signed running back Fred Taylor, the team's first choice in the April draft, to a contract Wednesday. Length and terms of the contract were not disclosed.

"This is a good deal for the player, and it is a good deal for the team," said Michael Huyghue, the Jaguars senior vice president of operations. "It is always difficult to get top-10 contracts completed early in the process, but we put a premium on getting all our players under contract and into training camp on time."

Taylor, a 6-foot, 228-pounder, was the ninth pick in the draft. He ranks fourth on Florida's career rushing list with 3,075 yards.

Safety Donovan Darius, chosen 25th overall in the first round, is the only draft choice not signed by the Jaguars.

The Jaguars waived rookie free agent kicker Justin Skinner, 22, on Wednesday.

The Jaguars roster stands at 84, with 83 players under contract.

