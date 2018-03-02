First male athlete sues Larry Nassar over alleged sexual abuse

Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman is suing the U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics for their alleged role in the Larry Nassar sexual abuse case. In the lawsuit, she claims both organizations could have done more to stop the former doctor's abuse.

More than 260 women and girls have accused Nassar of sexual abuse.

The suit came on the same day a male victim alleged Nassar abused him in a different lawsuit. Jacob Moore claims he went to the former doctor for a shoulder injury in 2016, and was sexually abused and harassed.

Moore's sister, Kamerin -- who is a former U.S. National Team gymnast -- told a court room in January she and her brother were sexually abused by Nassar under the guise of medical treatment.

"My whole family was fooled by you," Kamerin said. "You put acupuncture needles right next to his genitals."

Moore, who is now a freshman gymnast at the University of Michigan, joined his sister in a federal lawsuit Wednesday against Nassar, USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, where Nassar worked. The lawsuit alleges in 2016, Nassar brought Moore to his basement and treated his shoulder injury with "acupuncture in his pubic area and in and around his genitalia." The suit also alleges Nassar "pulled down Moore's pants, exposing his genitalia" to an underage female gymnast.

Raisman also filed a suit Wednesday in California, alleging the sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of Nassar "could have been prevented" had USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic Committee taken her "safety" seriously. She claimed the organizations "put their quest for money and medals above" her safety and the safety of other competitive athletes.

"Both USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic Committee have been very quick to capitalize and celebrate my success. But did they reach out to me when I came forward? No," she said during Nassar's sentencing in January.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Olympic Committee announced its CEO, Scott Blackmun, was stepping down. The Committee also announced reform to help protect athletes from abuse.

CBS News reached out to the U.S. Olympic Committee, USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University for comment in response to these new lawsuits, but has yet to hear back.