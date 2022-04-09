Jack White marries musician Olivia Jean on stage at Detroit show

Jack White surprised fans by marrying musician Olivia Jean on stage during his Detroit homecoming show Friday.

The Detroit-born singer, songwriter and producer invited Jean onstage to join his performance and introduced her as his girlfriend.

White asked her to marry him during a rendition of the song "Hotel Yorba" right before the lyric "let's get married."

Jean, a fellow Detroit native, teared up and said yes, the Detroit Free Press reported. White then carried her offstage.

The two later re-emerged for an encore and were married in an onstage ceremony officiated by Ben Swank, a co-founder of White's record label.

Jack White sings the national anthem prior to the game between the Chicago White Sox and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Friday, April 8, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. Mike Mulholland/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Jean is part of the label's garage goth rock band Black Belles, which is on hiatus, and is also signed by his label as a solo artist.

White, who founded the White Stripes, was previously married twice. His Friday show was his first hometown solo show since 2018, and kicked off his Supply Chain Issues Tour and release of his new album "Fear of the Dawn."