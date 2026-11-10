Jockey Izzy Neale, 22, dies after her horse suffers fatal fall during race in Australia

Jockey Izzy Neale died on Tuesday, two days after her horse fell during a race in Australia, the Racing NSW state thoroughbred authority said.

The 22-year-old Neale suffered injuries Sunday when her horse Marnoo fell and suffered a fatal leg injury in the homestretch of a 1-mile race at Warren racecourse.

She was unconscious when airlifted to a hospital, and Racing NSW released a statement Tuesday from her family that she had died.

"Izzy rode horses before she could walk. Her love of horses was a lifelong passion that, more recently, had grown into a love of racing," the statement said of Neale, who rode 88 winners in her career.

Izzy Neale gives a thumbs-up after winning at Rosehill Gardens on July 4, 2026, in Sydney, Australia. Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

"Through organ donation, Izzy will give others the chance of life, bringing some comfort to our family amid this devastating loss."

Rider Diego Montes de Oca was also dislodged from his horse during the race, Racing NSW said in a statement, adding that he suffered a foot injury but was later discharged from the hospital.

Neale had 699 career starts in her career, local media reported.

Her brother Tommy Neale wrote on Facebook that he couldn't "believe what's happened," adding: "You'll always be my lil baby sister, you were my best friend an we always was so close so I dunno how I'm gonna deal with this."