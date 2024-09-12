Schumer says Senate will vote again on IVF protections after Trump debate comments

Washington — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday that the Senate will vote next week on legislation to protect access to IVF that Republicans blocked just months ago, bringing the package back up after former President Donald Trump claimed to be a "leader" on the issue during the presidential debate this week.

"Republicans can't claim to be pro-family only to block protections for IVF," Schumer said on the Senate floor Thursday as he announced the plans for the vote. "The American people deserve another chance to see if Republicans are for access to IVF or against it — it's that simple."

Senate Republicans blocked the legislation, known as the Right to IVF Act, in June. Just two Republicans — Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — joined Democrats in favor of advancing the package. Made up of four bills, the package centers on a right to receive and provide IVF services, while working to make the treatments more affordable.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer conducts a news conference in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

"Our bill should have passed in June, and it is more than good enough to pass now," Schumer said.

The move comes days after Trump claimed he's "been a leader on IVF" during his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, and he's pledged to expand access to the fertility treatments in recent weeks. But Democrats have put the blame on Republicans for state-level actions that have threatened access to fertility treatments, like an Alabama Supreme Court ruling in February that halted providers to temporarily halt the treatments.

Since the Alabama ruling, Senate Republicans have broadly expressed support for IVF, but claim the Democratic legislation goes too far. Two other Senate Republicans — Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Katie Britt of Alabama — introduced their own legislation to protect access to the procedure. But Democrats quickly pushed back, questioning the scope of their legislation and its enforcement mechanism.

Britt reiterated in a post on X that every Senate Republican "strongly supports continued nationwide access to IVF" after Schumer's announcement Thursday, while criticizing the Senate leader for a "fear-mongering" on the issue.

Like the June vote, the Democratic package faces steep odds in the Senate. But Schumer's move will put Republicans on the record after the leader of their party voiced support for the popular fertility treatments in the sprint toward Election Day.