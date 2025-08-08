Israel's plan to take over Gaza "must be immediately halted," U.N. says

The United Nations human rights chief is among several global leaders condemning Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan for the Israeli military to take over Gaza City and expand its control of Gaza. The plan, which was approved by Israel's Security Cabinet overnight, would see an expansion of military operations in Gaza despite growing criticism at home and abroad.

"The Israeli Government's plan for a complete military takeover of the occupied Gaza strip must be immediately halted," Volker Türk said in a statement Friday.

"On all evidence to date, this further escalation will result in more massive forced displacement, more killing, more unbearable suffering, senseless destruction and atrocity crimes," Türk said.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement that the Israeli plan was "wrong." He said it would "do nothing to bring an end to this conflict or to help secure the release of the hostages."

"It will only bring more bloodshed," Starmer said.

Netanyahu's office said overnight Friday that "the IDF will prepare for taking control of Gaza City while distributing humanitarian assistance to the civilian population outside the combat zones."

In a statement, the prime minister's office also said five new principles had been adopted for concluding the war in Gaza: disarming Hamas, returning all the hostages, "the demilitarization" of Gaza, "Israeli security control" in Gaza, and "the establishment of an alternative civil administration that is neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority."

People watch as a plume of smoke rises during an Israeli strike on Gaza City's southern al-Zeitoun neighborhood on Aug. 8, 2025. BASHAR TALEB/AFP via Getty Images

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Friday that, because of the plan, Germany will not approve the export of any military equipment that could be used in Gaza until further notice.

Merz said while it was Israel's right to disarm Hamas and seek the release of the hostages, "the German government believes that the even tougher military action in the Gaza Strip decided upon by the Israeli cabinet last night makes it increasingly difficult to see how these goals can be achieved."

Far-right members of Netanyahu's government have been pushing for the total takeover of Gaza by Israel, though the Israeli military has warned that could jeopardize the lives of the approximately 20 surviving hostages being held there. There have been widespread protests in Israel against the plan, as well.

The group representing the families of those hostages condemned the decision Friday.

"Last night's cabinet decision to pursue occupation of the Gaza Strip means abandoning the hostages, while completely ignoring the repeated warnings from military leadership and the clear will of the majority of the Israeli public," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said. "Our government is leading us toward a colossal catastrophe for both the hostages and our soldiers. The cabinet chose last night to embark on another march of recklessness, on the backs of the hostages, the soldiers, and Israeli society as a whole."

Hamas also condemned the decision, saying it "constitutes a new war crime."

"We remain committed to taking all steps necessary to pave the way for an agreement, including advancing toward a comprehensive deal that ensures the release of all occupation prisoners in one batch — leading to an end to the war and the withdrawal of occupation forces," Hamas said in a statement. "We warn the criminal occupation that this reckless venture will come at a high cost and will not be a walk in the park."