Israeli police arrest man with knife near left-wing politician on election day

Israeli police arrested a man with a knife at an event for left-wing leader Yair Golan after what his party described as a "suspected stabbing attempt" Thursday, as Israelis went to the polls in a crucial election.

As Golan mobilized voters Tuesday in Tel Aviv, "an unidentified man wearing a jacket approached him in a threatening manner," his party, The Democrats, said.

"Golan's security guards blocked the man, and as they moved toward him, a large knife slipped from beneath his clothing and fell to the ground."

The Democrats' party leader and former Knesset member Yair Golan speaks during a meet-up with potential voters as part of his campaign ahead of Israel's legislative elections in the coastal city of Tel Aviv on Sep. 24, 2026. Ilia YEFIMOVICH /AFP via Getty Images

The guards "immediately subdued him before he could do anything. Police were called to the scene and arrested the suspect."

In a statement, Israeli police confirmed they "arrested a suspect in possession of a knife," but added that "contrary to reports, no attempted stabbing took place."

Golan, an ex-military officer, is the leader of Israel's main left-wing party, The Democrats, which is made up of elements of Israel's once-popular Labour Party.

He is in an electoral alliance led by former army chief Gadi Eisenkot, but sits further to the left.

Golan is the only candidate for a major party in Israel still supporting a two-state solution with the Palestinians.

Israeli police said that while they were escorting Golan, "officers on-site noticed a suspicious object protruding from beneath the coat of an individual standing near the public figure. The officers detained the individual for a search and discovered a knife in his possession."

The suspect, who police say is a resident of Jerusalem in his 20s, was arrested and taken for questioning.

"Incitement and violence will not deter us," Golan said after the incident, blaming the incident on the "poison machine" run by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"I call on everyone who cares about security and democracy to go out and vote now," he added.

Tuesday's incident follows a spat between Golan and the Israeli state. Golan said the security he was offered was insufficient.

"Only after a prolonged legal battle did the Shin Bet assume responsibility for his security, effective yesterday," his party said Tuesday, referring to Israel's counterintelligence and internal security agency.

"We don't want to imagine how this incident could have ended had it not been for the campaign the party waged that resulted in Shin Bet taking responsibility for Golan's security," they added in a later statement.